VSMPO-Avisma conducted more than 70 meetings at Farnborough

16.08.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation took part in Farnborough 2018, one of the world's leading airshows. A highlight of the demonstration was a film shot in the 4K format about titanium production.

As the corporation's press service reported to RusBusinessNews, the delegation from VSMPO-Avisma conducted more than 70 negotiations with representatives of companies from Canada, Belgium, India, the USA, Germany, Japan, France, the UK, Norway, Austria, Singapore, Korea, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and China. They also held a meeting with Executive Vice President of Airbus, Klaus Richter, and the group's Senior Vice President, Nicole Lecca.