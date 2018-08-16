|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / VSMPO-Avisma conducted more than 70 meetings at Farnborough
|
|
VSMPO-Avisma conducted more than 70 meetings at Farnborough
16.08.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation took part in Farnborough 2018, one of the world's leading airshows. A highlight of the demonstration was a film shot in the 4K format about titanium production.
As the corporation's press service reported to RusBusinessNews, the delegation from VSMPO-Avisma conducted more than 70 negotiations with representatives of companies from Canada, Belgium, India, the USA, Germany, Japan, France, the UK, Norway, Austria, Singapore, Korea, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and China. They also held a meeting with Executive Vice President of Airbus, Klaus Richter, and the group's Senior Vice President, Nicole Lecca.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion