Ural Airlines transported more than 4.9 million people
20.08.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Over seven months in 2018, 4,943,434 passengers (+16% from 2017) employed Ural Airlines’ services, including 2,205,830 passengers flying abroad. The company’s liners completed 34,460 flights, almost half of which (15,203) were on international routes. Passenger traffic rose by 17% to 11.8 trillion passenger kilometers.
As reported to RusBusinessNews in Ural Airlines’ press service, the company transported 1,002,962 passengers on 6,328 flights for the month of July. Of these, 440,310 travelers bought tickets to international destinations, for which 2,716 flights were made.
In July, Airbus A321 expanded Ural Airlines’ fleet. Today, the airline operates and maintains 46 modern airliners (twenty-four A320s, fifteen A321s, and seven A319s).
