VSMPO-Avisma shareholders to receive interim dividends

28.08.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Shareholders of the corporation VSMPO-Avisma will receive interim dividends based on the company’s performance in the first half of 2018, equaling 756 rubles per one common share.

As reported to RusBusinessNews by the corporation’s press service, VSMPO-Avismo’s board of directors made this decision based on the results of their activities from January to June of 2018. The company’s revenue for this period totaled 38,282 billion rubles, with a net profit of 8,716 billion rubles.