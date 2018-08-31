The first of three Kumera converters launched at Karabashmed

CHELYABINSK REGION

On August 30, the first of three new Kumera converters, with a capacity of 150 tons per converter, began operation at the Karambashmed plant (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group). This equipment was installed as part of a large-scale plan to improve production.

The powerful gas treatment system completely neutralizes metallurgical off-gases using gas-proof and aspirating dust caps, resulting in a reduced environmental impact.

As reported to RusBusinessNews by the RCC’s press service, investments to construct the new converter department totaled 1.1 billion rubles. It will reach full capacity in 2019, after the last converter is launched. Implementing this stage of improvements will allow the plant to increase blister copper production to 150 thousand tons a year (including 130 thousand tons of raw mineral materials).