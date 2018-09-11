Core gas filter equipment installed at KMEZ

11.09.2018 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Installation of the core process equipment for a LÜHR gas filter has been completed at the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group). It is designed to purify inlet gases entering the MAERZ copper-smelting furnace.

As the RCC press service has reported to RusBusinessNews, the cost of this environmental project is estimated at 200 million rubles. The filter, which will begin operation in 2018, is capable of catching harmful impurities in both solid and gaseous states.

As a result, KMEZ has entered the final stage in renovating its gas-purifying equipment. Work is underway on electrical wiring and thermal insulation equipment, while cabling and installation of the water supply system and air ducts are ongoing. New gas flues have been recently built in the existing utilities system.