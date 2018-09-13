Ural Airlines transported 3 million passengers over the summer

13.09.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

For the period of June-August 2018, Ural Airlines transported 2,998 million passengers on 19,002 flights. The press service for the carrier reported to RusBusinessNews that international routes accounted for 8,008 of those flights.

Ural Airlines also completed flights to all 11 cities of the World Cup. The carrier made 450 additional flights and showed Russia to more than 50,000 fans from Peru, Uruguay, Egypt, Australia, Poland, Germany and other countries.

Nearly 6 million people have chosen to use the airline for their travels since the beginning of the year (+15% from 2017). Passenger traffic reached 14.3 trillion passenger kilometers (+16%).

Ural Airlines is among the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. In 2017, its aircraft transported 8,000,474 people to more than 200 destinations. The airline’s fleet consists of 46 Airbus liners (twenty-four A320s, fifteen A321s and seven A319s).