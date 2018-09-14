KMEZ updates the equipment in its refining department

CHELYABINSK REGION

Kyshtym Copper Electrolytic Plant, a member of the Russian Copper Company Group, is updating the machinery in its refining department. This project will improve equipment reliability and ensure production consistency.

As the press service for the Russian Copper Company reported to RusBusinessNews, the company has installed an Atlas Copco compressed air dryer (Sweden), a cooling circuit of coffered elements, and a TROF converter for recovering a silver-gold alloy from burnt sludge.

In 2017, the refining division produced 4 tons of gold and more than 76 tons of silver in ingots.