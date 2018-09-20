Ural Airlines reveals flight to Japan

20.09.2018 — News

VLADIVOSTOK

Starting from December 4, 2018, Ural Airlines will introduce flights to Japan. The Vladivostok-Sapporo-Vladivostok flight will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Press service for the carrier reported to RusBusinessNews that the comfy Airbus A320 and A321 will serve this route.

"This destination has great tourism potential for Russian and Chinese tourists. For residents of China traveling from Changchun, Beijing and Harbin, the airline is offering convenient connecting flights in Vladivostok. In the future, we plan to create a daily flight to the principal city of Hokkaido," remarked Kirill Skuratov, Ural Airlines’ deputy general director.

Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. In 2017, it served 8,000,474 people. Its flight geography includes more than 200 destinations, served by 46 aircraft from the European Concern Airbus (twenty-four A320s, fifteen A321s and seven A319s).