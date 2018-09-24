|
|
|
Boeing and VSMPO-Avisma opened a new plant in the Middle Urals
24.09.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
The corporation VSMPO-Avisma and the Boeing Company have opened the second stage of the joint undertaking, Ural Boeing Manufacturing (UBM), in SEZ Titanium Valley. John Huntsman, the US ambassador to Russia, Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing President, Marc Allen, Boeing International President, and Sergey Kravchenko, Boeing President in Russia and CIS, took part in the ceremony.
Press service for the corporation reported to RusBusinessNews that the new enterprise will perform machining of titanium stamping for Boeing civilian airliner programs, including the latest models – Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing 777, and Boeing 787.
