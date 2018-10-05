Karabashmed prepares for the launch of a new oxygen station

05.10.2018 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Karabashmed JSC (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group) is concluding equipment installation for their third oxygen station. The capacity of the Ausmelt furnace and production volumes for blister copper will increase with this launch.

Press service for the Russian Copper Company reported to RusBusinessNews that the third oxygen station will be able to produce 5 thousand cubic meters of oxygen per hour. The Linde AG equipment will produce oxygen from the atmosphere using pressure swing adsorption.

This oxygen station is one stage in the project to increase productivity of the Karabashmed chemical and metallurgical complex to 150 thousand tons of blister copper a year.