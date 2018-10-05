Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / Karabashmed prepares for the launch of a new oxygen station
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

Karabashmed prepares for the launch of a new oxygen station

Karabashmed prepares for the launch of a new oxygen station

05.10.2018 — News


CHELYABINSK REGION

Karabashmed JSC (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group) is concluding equipment installation for their third oxygen station. The capacity of the Ausmelt furnace and production volumes for blister copper will increase with this launch.

Press service for the Russian Copper Company reported to RusBusinessNews that the third oxygen station will be able to produce 5 thousand cubic meters of oxygen per hour. The Linde AG equipment will produce oxygen from the atmosphere using pressure swing adsorption.

This oxygen station is one stage in the project to increase productivity of the Karabashmed chemical and metallurgical complex to 150 thousand tons of blister copper a year.

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion