Syndicated Loan of 250 Million Wins the Russian Copper Company an Award for Best Deal

10.10.2018 — News

The Russian Copper Company has received a Loan Cbonds Awards 2018 award, in the category "Best Syndication Deal in the CIS". The holding was acknowledged for its deal to attract a syndicated, pre-export loan for a period of 5 years in the amount of 250 million dollars for the Atyubinsk Copper Company, LLP (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group).

Press service for the holding informed RusBusinessNews that the company closed the deal in March 2018. The bid book for loan participation more than twice exceeded the initial declared amount.

Natixis Bank coordinated and organized the agreement. Eleven international financial institutions took part as well. Alfa-Bank, JSC, ING Bank, Natixis Bank, RCB Bank Ltd, Société Générale, Rosbank, PJSC, Sberbank, PJSC, UniCredit Bank, JSC and VTB (Europe) SE took on the role of mandated lead arrangers, and Banca Intesa and Raiffeisenbank, JSC participated as organizers. Rosbank, PJSC and Sberbank, PJSC acted as passport banks, while ING Bank was a fixed rate provider. The company Hogan Lovells has become the lenders' legal advisor.

The Aktyubinsk Copper Company specializes in copper and zinc mining and production. The enterprise has two processing plants with an overall capacity of 5 million tons of ore per year.

In 2017, the Aktyubinsk Copper Company produced 58 thousand tons of copper in concentrate and 52.4 thousand tons of zinc in concentrate.