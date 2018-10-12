Ural Airlines Increased Passenger Traffic by 15%

12.10.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines transported 6,999,739 passengers (+14% from last year’s indicator) from January-September 2018. Passenger traffic totaled 16.7 trillion passenger kilometers (+15%)

Press service for the company informed RusBusinessNews that 47,242 flights (+13%), including 20,762 to international destinations, had been completed during this period.

The airline served 977,931 passengers (10%) in September. For the month, it completed 6,206 flights (+7%), of which 2,739 were abroad.

Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. In 2017, its aircraft transported 8,000,474 people to more than 200 destinations. The airline’s fleet consists of 46 Airbus liners (twenty-four A320s, fifteen A321s and seven A319s).