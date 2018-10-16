|
VSMPO-Avisma Received “Export” Certificates
16.10.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation has received certificates confirming that their quality management system complies with the requirements of the European Standard EN 9100, as well as its American and Japanese equivalent, AS/JISQ 9100.
Press service for the corporation informed RusBusinessNews that specialists from the independent certification center TUV Rheinland Cert Gmbh conducted the compliance audit.
Now, VSMPO-Avisma may freely export products made from titanium, aluminum and high-temperature alloys, and steel, ferroalloys, and master alloys.
