VSMPO-Avisma participated in the International Titanium Association conference

19.10.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

A delegation for the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation attended the conference for the International Titanium Association (ITA) in Las Vegas. Among the forum participants were representatives of Boeing, Airbus, Safran, Utas, engine-building contractors and medical technology and equipment manufacturers.

Press service for the corporation informed RusBusinessNews that the corporation will need to confirm its position on certain ranges and intensify efforts on some product groups, as Boeing and Airbus are preparing to announce new tenders. The current 10-year contract to provide rolling and stamping for these companies is ending.