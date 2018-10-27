Site map   |
Ural Airlines adds a new Zhukovsky – Prague route
Ural Airlines adds a new Zhukovsky – Prague route

Ural Airlines adds a new Zhukovsky – Prague route

27.10.2018 — News


MOSCOW REGION

Starting from December 26, 2018, Ural Airlines adds a new Zhukovsky – Prague – Zhukovsky route. It will be carried out on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The departure from Zhukovsky airport is at 6.30 am, the return flight is scheduled for 8.30 am.

As RusBusinessNews was informed by the Press Service of Ural Airlines, the cost of a round-trip ticket will start at EUR 192 (RUB 14,509), all fees included. Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian airline companies in terms of passenger traffic. In 2017 the airline transported 8,000,474 people to more than 200 destinations. The airline fleet consists of 46 Airbus aircraft (24 А320, 15 А321, and 7 А319).

