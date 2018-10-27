|
Ural Airlines adds a new Zhukovsky – Prague route
27.10.2018 — News
MOSCOW REGION
As RusBusinessNews was informed by the Press Service of Ural Airlines, the cost of a round-trip ticket will start at EUR 192 (RUB 14,509), all fees included. Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian airline companies in terms of passenger traffic. In 2017 the airline transported 8,000,474 people to more than 200 destinations. The airline fleet consists of 46 Airbus aircraft (24 А320, 15 А321, and 7 А319).
