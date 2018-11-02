Site map   |
VSMPO-Avisma Presented Its Products at Khimia 2018
VSMPO-Avisma Presented Its Products at Khimia 2018

02.11.2018 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

The corporation VSMPO-Avisma took part in the 21st International Chemical Industry and Science Exhibition Khimia 2018 in Moscow. More than 400 exhibitors from 23 countries and more than 16,000 guests from 56 countries worldwide attended the event.

Press service for the corporation reported to RusBusinessNews, VSMPO-Avisma presented a wide range of titanium products, including foil, tape, sheets and plates, seamless and welded tubes, rolled and forged bars, flanges, a sampling of fittings, titanium spheres and more.

