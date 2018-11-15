VSMPO-Avisma’s High-Tensile Alloy Evaluated at China Airshow 15.11.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION The corporation VSMPO-Avisma took part in the China Airshow international aerospace show. At the Urals' booth, the company presented samples of titanium and aluminum products, including machined billets made from high-tensile alloys. VSMPO informed RusBusinessNews that several meetings had been held with representatives from the Chinese aircraft corporation COMAC. Rolled and stamped products from Saldinsky titanium are used in the manufacture of the regional aircraft ARJ-21 and the medium-range C919.