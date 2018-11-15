|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / VSMPO-Avisma’s High-Tensile Alloy Evaluated at China Airshow
|
|
VSMPO-Avisma’s High-Tensile Alloy Evaluated at China Airshow
15.11.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
The corporation VSMPO-Avisma took part in the China Airshow international aerospace show. At the Urals’ booth, the company presented samples of titanium and aluminum products, including machined billets made from high-tensile alloys.
VSMPO informed RusBusinessNews that several meetings had been held with representatives from the Chinese aircraft corporation COMAC. Rolled and stamped products from Saldinsky titanium are used in the manufacture of the regional aircraft ARJ-21 and the medium-range C919.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion