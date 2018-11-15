Ural Airlines Has Transported More Than 7.8 Million Passengers

15.11.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

For the 10 months of 2018, Ural Airlines transported 7,804,470 passengers, which is 14% more than this number in 2017. Flights within Russia were taken by 4,274,912 people and 3,529,558 travelled to international destinations. In total, the company has completed 52,695 flights (+12%), including 23,444 abroad. Passenger traffic has grown by 14%, to 18.7 billion passenger kilometers.

Press service for the airline has informed RusBusinessNews that 804,767 passengers (+9%) used Ural Airlines’ services, with 410,167 of them travelling abroad. In one month, the carrier’s liners performed 5,453 flights (+5%), of which 2,682 were international.

Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian Airlines by passenger traffic. In 2017, it served 8,000,474 people and its flight geography includes over 200 destinations. Currently, the carrier operates 46 Airbus (24 A320s, 15 A321s and 7 A319s).