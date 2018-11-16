VSMPO-Avisma Corporation Participated in Metal-Expo 2018

16.11.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avismo Corporation presented its products at the 24th International Industrial Exhibition of Metal Producers “Metal-Expo 2018” in Moscow. Representatives of 550 companies from 32 countries numbered among its participants.

Press service for the corporation has informed RusBusinessNews that visitors at its booth could familiarize themselves with the wide range of titanium semi-finished products (rods, tubes, sheets, and plates) and products with high-added value (stamped products, blades, coils, rings, and half-spheres).

Urals metalworkers have more than 30 meetings scheduled with representatives of leading aircraft- and engine-building companies as well as partners in the aerospace and shipbuilding industries.