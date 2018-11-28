KMEZ Introduces New Method of Transporting Finished Products

28.11.2018 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (member of the Russian Copper Company Group) has mastered shipping and transporting finished products to the sea ports in Saint Petersburg and Novorossiysk via container trains. Previously, cargo was sent by train in groups of containers.

Press service for the Russian Copper Company informed RusBusinessNews that not having to further move the cargo at the sorting stations and speed were among the advantages of using a container train. As a result, transported goods are more likely to arrive undamaged.

Both transportation methods are planned for use at KMEZ, which will allow for more flexibility and efficiency in transporting copper cathodes and rolled wire.