Ural Airlines Boosted Passenger Traffic by 13%

12.12.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In the first 11 months of 2018, Ural Airlines transported 8,421,387 passengers, a 5% increase from entirety of last year. The indicator for the same period in 2017 grew by 13%.

Over half of the passengers (4,586,832) took flights within Russia, while 3,834,555 traveled to international destinations. Since the beginning of the year, the airline has completed 57,163 flights (+11%), including 25,616 abroad. Passenger traffic grew by 14% and reached 20.2 billion passenger kilometers.

Press service for the airline reported to RusBusinessNews that 616,917 passengers (+7%), of which 304,997 went overseas, employed Ural Airlines’ services for the month of November. Flights for that month totaled 4,468 (+7%), including 2,172 international flights.

Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. By the end of 2017, the company transported 8,000,474 people, with a flight geography of more than 200 destinations. Ural Airlines’ fleet consists of 46 aircraft from the European concern, Airbus (twenty-four A320s, fifteen A321s and seven A319s).