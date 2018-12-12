RCC Stand for INNOPROM 2018 Wins Two BEA World Awards

12.12.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The Russian Copper Company pavilion, “Copper—the DNA of Civilization”, created for the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM 2018, won two nominations for BEA World 2018, a prestigious international event marketing competition. The two-level stand took first place in the Industrial Exhibitions and Technology Application categories.

RCC’s press service informed RusBusinessNews that an international team of more than 200 people worked on the exposition. Illogic S.r.l. (Italy) served as the main contractor and Simmetrico S.r.l. (Italy) constructed the stand.

The stand’s creators used the latest exhibition technology, much of which was being presented for the first time on this scale. The exposition center is a kinetic multimedia column in the shape of DNA molecule and a holographic pyramid, embodying the message, “Copper—the DNA of Civilization”. The column projections and pyramid holograms interacted with each other, transforming a glimpse of the company’s values into a vivid display.

The holographic theater, which recognized the viewers’ every movement, acquainted guests with the challenges RCC faces daily. A huge kaleidoscope, which transported visitors to the inside of a copper crystal, was the most photographed installation at INNOPROM.