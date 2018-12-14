Site map   |
Ural Airlines Has Begun Flying from Zhukovsky to Prague
Ural Airlines Has Begun Flying from Zhukovsky to Prague

14.12.2018 — News


MOSCOW REGION

On December 26, 2018, Ural Airlines will offer a new flight, Zhukovsky-Prague-Zhukovsky. Flight U6-751/752 will operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Press service for the carrier informed RusBusinessNews that departures are scheduled for 6:30 am from Zhukovsky, which is located 23 kilometers outside of Moscow, and for 8:30 am for the return flight.

Tickets for flights leaving Prague on December 26, 27, 29, and 30 are available at a promotional price, which starts at 66 euro (5,043 rubles) for a one-way ticket that includes luggage, a carry-on, a hot breakfast, and all taxes. On other days, a round-trip ticket starts at 192 euro (14,509 rubles).

Ural Airlines is one of Russia’s leading airlines by passenger traffic. In 2017, it served 8,000,474 people with a flight geography of more than 200 destinations. Today, Ural Airlines operates 46 Airbus aircraft (24 A320s, 15 A321s, and 7 A319s).

