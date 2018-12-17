|
KMEZ Launches Gas-Purifying Complex
17.12.2018 — News
CHELYABINSK REGION
The copper-smelting facility of the Kyshtym Copper-Electrolytic Plant (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group) has put the LÜHR (Germany) bag filter into commercial operation. It will capture up to 99% of kiln waste gases and particulate matter. Project investments totaled about 290 million rubles.
RCC’s press service reported to RusBusinessNews that the system consists of four filtering blocks—two two-story filters with an area of more than 2,200 square meters each. The LÜHR FILTER unit is equipped with a sorbent agent supply unit to neutralize sulphur hydride using exhaust fans and other appropriate equipment.
Rüdiger Margraf, the general director of LÜHR FILTER, who attended the ceremonial launch, received a letter of thanks from KMEZ executives.
