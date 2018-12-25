Mid-Ural Investment Projects Are Being Implemented and Raise No Fears 25.12.2018 — News

The Investment Board of the Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region discussed the list of projects subject to strategic value for social-economic growth of the region. In 2018, it included 63 projects in the following fields: metallurgy, social, energy, transport and logistics, production waste processing, agribusiness industry, public housing, and special infrastructure. "Federal and regional scale funding was involved to implement the projects, namely: tax exceptions, financing and property support. Federal grants amounted to 1.162 billion rubles, municipal funding to 1.112 billion. Loans were taken from development institutes and banking, accounting for 577 million rubles," stated Viktoria Kazakova, Minister of Investment and Development of the Sverdlovsk Region, in the interview to RusBusinessNews 15 investment projects with aggregate investment of 81.4 billion rubles are to be finished this year. Completion of 11 projects that had raised investment totaling 52 billion rubles is scheduled for 2019.