Scope of Construction Remains High in the Sverdlovsk Region 25.12.2018 — News

Sverdlovsk Region reports on still high supply of new housing. From January to November 2018, almost 1.5 million sq. m were constructed, including 660 thousand sq. m in Ekaterinburg. "Supply of new housing goes as it should do. Throughout the last 7 years, we have been completing the plans. We expect 2 million sq. m (as in 2017) to be commissioned this year. Half of this volume is concentrated in Ekaterinburg," stated Mikhail Volkov, Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Development of the Sverdlovsk Region in the interview to RusBusinessNews He believes that such performance stability indicates the solid position of the market. It is the construction pace that enables us to hold prices, quality and scope of construction on the level demanded by the consumer. The Strategic Development Board of the Sverdlovsk Region approved the 2035 Construction Sector Development Concept. This Concept reflects strategies of construction companies, renovation issues, problem of slum and failing buildings, exploration and preparation of land. It is planned to reach the housing level of 28.7 sq.m per capita in the Sverdlovsk Region by 2024; this level is to be above Russia's average. "Construction sector of the Sverdlovsk Region prioritizes providing residents with the convenience of living. This can be ensured by means of complex exploration, improvement of built-up areas, sustainable failing building reduction, clarification of urban construction regulations," noted Mikhail Volkov. Back to news