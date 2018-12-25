Middle-Ural Tourism Gains Traction

25.12.2018 — News

Tourist flow solidly grows in the Sverdlovsk Region; the number of events increases, and new high-scale projects appear.

"We can report on the sustainable growth of the number of region visitors: plus 200,000 tourists against 2017. Throughout 2018, more than 1.3 million people came to the Sverdlovsk Region, including 200 thousand foreigners. We have successfully hosted FIFA 2018 events: received more than 160 thousand visitors, including 70 thousand fans from abroad," stated Viktoria Kazakova, Minister of Investment and Development of the Sverdlovsk Region.

Throughout the year, efforts have been made on developing the tourism infrastructure of localities, with the total amount of 13.4 million rubles invested. This enabled the city of Nizhny Tagil to found the Art Area (Museum Kvartal) complex with redevelopment of the sculpture garden; Alapaevsk to repair buildings of the Verhnesinyachihinsky Museum Association; Sysert to install the buildings for deployment of the versatile tourist infocenter; Irbit to improve the territories of Motohouse (Motodom) and the history-ethnographic museum; Krasnoturyinsk to redevelop the Chipmunk Park.

Also in 2018, social non-commercial organizations were funded by the government for the purpose of implementing four tourism projects: Pokrov Path tourist route, Ural Music Night, Ural Pathfinder Autumn educational quest and Historical Ekaterinburg Walks. Supporting finance was granted to five events: 7th International Mower Tournament, Ural Santa Claus Birthday, Stepan Erzia Marble Mile Fest, Pokrov Standing Point, and Redheads Festival.

More than 10,500 Sverdlovsk schoolchildren visited sights of their homeland this year, within the regional educational and young tourists’ project Ural for School.

By order of the Governor Evgeny Kuyvashev, the new high-scale project on founding the tourism-and-recreation complex Gora Belaya was kicked off, which is to become the starting point for tourism growth in the region. For 2019, it is planned to accomplish designing new ski slopes on the eastern side of the Gora Belaya, including ski pistes, chairlifts, and other infrastructural facilities.