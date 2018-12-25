Sverdlovsk Region to Kick Off Entrepreneurship 25.12.2018 — News

Sverdlovsk Regional Entrepreneurship Support Fund granted startuppers more than 18 million rubles in 2018; more than 1,500 people took the privilege. Also, novice business people participated in dedicated educational projects hosted by the fund, and got consultations on launching and running an enterprise. "Governor Evgeny Kuyvashev has defined tasks on improving the competitive environment and facilitating the private-sector initiatives, the most significant economy drivers and grounds for successful implementation of social programs and projects dedicated to enhancing quality of life. 2018 results showed a four-percent increase in the number of startup companies against the last year — this is mostly due to introduction of new financial support tools and active launching of entrepreneurship-related educational programs," told Viktoria Kazakova, Minister of Investment and Development, while interviewed by RusBusinessNews "To make the economy of the region grow, it is important to provide consistent increase in the number of entrepreneurs and business-activity engagement of citizens. For this purpose, firstly, the fund endeavors to improve the image of doing business itself. Secondly, it motivates young generation to go into business activities. Thirdly, it implements educational programs aimed at revealing entrepreneurial potential. Surely, the fund is eager to provide early support for the companies — it is crucial at the initial stage," told Ilya Sulla, Director of the Sverdlovsk Regional Entrepreneurship Support Fund. For totally fresh people, "Start It Up" course seems to be the most popular solution, which involved more than 1,300 people in 2018. More than 30% of them became full-fledged entrepreneurs after completing the course.