47th Airbus Joined the Fleet of Ural Airlines

25.12.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Following the air fleet upgrade program, Ural Airlines received another Airbus A321, assigned the number VQ-BGX. Previously operating in Great Britain this aircraft was leased and became the 47th Airbus in the park.

As the press service told RusBusinessNews , the cabin is equipped with 220 economy-class seats. This new Airbus A321 is planned to be used both for international and internal flights. The first regular flight will go from Ekaterinburg to Tbilisi.

Airbus liners have proven their high performance and convenience in medium-range operation. Ural Airlines have been cooperating with the vendor for more than 10 years, and became the 2017 leader by Airbus A320 daily-average flight time (12.71 hours/day) among Russian airlines.

Ural Airlines enters the top rating of Russian air companies by the volume of passenger transfer. In 2017, 8,000,474 people were served by the company. Flight geography spans more than 200 directions, and the fleet comprises 24 A320s, 16 A321s, and 7 A319s.