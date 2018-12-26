|
Ural Airlines launched its inaugural flight to the Land of the Rising Sun
26.12.2018 — News
VLADIVOSTOK
On December 21, Ural Airlines made its first flight from Vladivostok to Sapporo. At Knevichi Airport passengers were offered Japanese chocolate. At Chitose Airport they were met by representatives of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Hokkaido Prefecture as well as by the airport administration staff. All the passengers received memorable gifts.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the carrier, Vladivostok – Sapporo – Vladivostok flights are scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays.
Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2017, the airline provided services to 8,000,474 passengers. The airline’s network covers more than 200 destinations. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 47 Airbus airliners (24 A320, 16 A321, and 7 A319).
