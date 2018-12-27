VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation to Invest 700 Million Dollars In Manufacturing

27.12.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In 2018, the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation manufactured more than 33 thousand tons of high valued-added products, more than 40 thousand tons of titanium sponge and 4.5 thousand tons of high-tech aluminum products for export. VSMPO produces more than 40 types of rings. However, the company is not inclined to be satisfied with what has already been achieved.

By the end of 2024, the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation plans to invest around 700 million dollars in manufacture activities.

The corporation reported to RusBusinessNews that one of the high-scale projects would be implemented based on the pipe and section rolling plant. For 3 years, it will be overhauled, and the new section-rolling machine will be mounted. Manufacturing of the titanium wire will be launched.

Up to 80 million dollars will be injected to develop machnining processes. Around 60 million dollars will be allocated to modernize the sheet-metal rolling plant No. 16.

In 2019, the new plasma furnace will be purchased, and secondary-production investment will amount to around 30 million dollars.