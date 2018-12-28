Karabashmed Launches Second Kumera Converter

28.12.2018 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Karabashmed Plant (member of the Russian Copper Company Group) launched the second of three Kumera converters installed in the plant's metallurgical workshop. These two newest units, with a capacity of 150 tons each, will increase the production of blister copper by 15-20%.

Press service for the RCC informed RusBusinessNews that the new equipment, which is outfitted with gastight and aspirating dust caps, will help the facility take yet another step towards improving the ecological situation in Karabash.

The third 150-ton Kumera converter goes fully operational in 2019 and the old units will be disassembled.