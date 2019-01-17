Ural Airlines Crosses the 9-Million Passenger Threshold

17.01.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines transported 9,000,579 passengers in 2018, which is 13% more than that figure for 2017. Travelers within Russia totaled 4,894,305 people and 4,106,274 passengers traveled abroad. For the entire 12 months, 61,634 flights were made (+11%). Of those, 33,917 were domestic and 27,717 went abroad. Press service for the airline informed RusBusinessNews that passenger traffic amounted to 21.7 billion passenger kilometers.

For the month of December, the airline serviced 579,192 passengers (+3%). Flights carried 307,473 people to destinations within the country and 271,719 people abroad. Ural Airlines airliners completed 4,471 flights (+3%): 2,370 in Russia and 2,101 to other countries.

During the year of its 25th anniversary, the airline opened new destinations, such as Vladivostok-Sapporo, Zhulovsky-Almaty, Zhukovsky-Prague, Moscow-Frankfurt, Saint Petersburg-Frankfurt, Moscow-Surgut and flights to Bologna from six Russian cities. It also began flying from the second Moscow airport, Sheremetyevo, to Yekaterinburg, Simferopol, and Sochi. Its flight program includes about 250 destinations.

Ural Airlines updated its fleet with three A321s and one A320, and now has 47 aircraft (24 A320s, 16 A321s and 7 A319s). For 2019, the airline is planning to maintain this momentum and expand its flight program by purchasing new Airbus A320 neo and Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliners.