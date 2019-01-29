Old Converters Dismounted at Karabashmed 29.01.2019 — News

CHELYABINKSK REGION The final stage of modernization for the chemical and metallurgical equipment has begun at the plant Karabashmed (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group). Specialists have started dismantling the first of the three outdated converters in the metallurgical shop. They plan to pull all of these units out of commission by the end of June 2019. Press service for the Russian Copper Company informed RusBusinessNews that three new 150-ton Kumera converters, each with gas-tight and aspiration dust caps, have replaced the obsolete equipment. Two of them have entered operation, while the third is planned to launch in the second quarter of this year. This will complete the major modernization of the equipment at Karabashmed. As part of this project, they also installed a new mechanized line for pouring blister copper and updated the gas purification system. From 2004 to 2018, investments from the Russian Copper Company in the enterprise's modernization and improvement of ecological safety exceeded 20 billion rubles.