Ural Airlines to Connect Moscow and Mumbai 29.01.2019 — News

MOSCOW Starting on March 31, 2019, the company Ural Airlines will open the direct route Moscow—Mumbai (Bombay) Press service for the airline informed RusBusinessNews that airplanes will fly to India four times a week: on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with return flights on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Departures from Moscow (Domodedovo Airport) will leave at 19:10 and arrival in Mumbai at 4:45. Return flights depart at 5:50 and land in Moscow at 10:50. Aircraft manufactured by the European concern Airbus will service this line. Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. By the end of 2018, Ural Airlines transported 9,000,579 passengers (+13% from 2017). Its flight geography includes more than 200 destinations. Aircraft by the European concern Airbus form Ural Airlines' fleet. At present, the carrier operates 47 airliners (24 A320s, 16 A321s and 7 A319s).