VSMPO-Avisma to Participate in the Paris Air Show and Stainless Steel World 29.01.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation will display its exposition at 35 exhibitions in 2019. Representatives of the holding will participate in 30 conferences, including international ones. For instance, the corporation informed RusBusinessNews that in mid-April Neftegaz and Atom Expo will take place in Moscow and Sochi, respectively. The largest exhibitions will be the Paris Air Show (France) and Stainless Steel World (Netherlands).