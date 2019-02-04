VSMPO First in the Russian Federation to Receive the "Best Supplier" Award from Airbus

04.02.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Following 2018, VSMPO is the first among other Russian companies to receive the Best Supplier award from Airbus. It was presented on place on January 29, in Toulouse at the aircraft concern’s suppliers conference as part of the Supplier Quality Improvement Programme (SQIP).

Press office of VSMPO-Avisma informed RusBusinessNews that the company is not only maintaining the level of reliability it has achieved (which was acknowledged with the award of Best Improver-2017) but also continuing to perfect its internal processes, designed to consistently improve the quality of supplied products, production control, logistics, development of new parts and its central focus on the needs of its customers.

This approach is in line with Airbus’ goals and expectations, which allows customers to be confident in the company’s ability to fulfill prior agreements and participate in more complex projects for the aircraft concern.