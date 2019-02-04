|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / VSMPO First in the Russian Federation to Receive the "Best Supplier" Award from Airbus
|
|
VSMPO First in the Russian Federation to Receive the "Best Supplier" Award from Airbus
04.02.2019 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Following 2018, VSMPO is the first among other Russian companies to receive the Best Supplier award from Airbus. It was presented on place on January 29, in Toulouse at the aircraft concern’s suppliers conference as part of the Supplier Quality Improvement Programme (SQIP).
Press office of VSMPO-Avisma informed RusBusinessNews that the company is not only maintaining the level of reliability it has achieved (which was acknowledged with the award of Best Improver-2017) but also continuing to perfect its internal processes, designed to consistently improve the quality of supplied products, production control, logistics, development of new parts and its central focus on the needs of its customers.
This approach is in line with Airbus’ goals and expectations, which allows customers to be confident in the company’s ability to fulfill prior agreements and participate in more complex projects for the aircraft concern.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion