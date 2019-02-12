Karabashmed and KMEZ Set Production Records

12.02.2019 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

At the end of 2018, the metallurgical enterprises of the Russian Copper Company in the Chelyabinsk region raised their output and improved quality.

The Karabashmed plant increased production of blister copper by 12.5%, to 139.2 thousand tons. Copper content in the finished product, targeted at 98.9%, reached 99.2%.

Russian Copper Company has informed RusBusinessNews that achieving these figures has permitted the plant to launch a third oxygen station and two new Kumera converters in its chemical-metallurgical complex, as well as increase the copper content in the concentrate of the Mikheevsky Mining and Processing Works (a member of the RCC Group) and third-party suppliers.

The Kyshtym Copper Electrolytic Plant produced 139.3 thousand tons of cathodes (+8%). It was able to raise cathode copper production volume thanks to the large-scale equipment upgrades that took place in 2018. From January to March, two new series of electrolysis baths, 40 containers of each, began operation. As a result, the capacity of the KMEZ electrolysis workshop grew to 140 thousand tons per year.