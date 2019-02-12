12.02.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

With regard to the published information in some Internet resources about 750 false "certificates" for titanium products found at the Voronezh aircraft-building plant (ВАСО), which are allegedly produced by VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, VSMPO-Avisma Corporation officially declares as follows: VSMPO-Avisma Corporation has no connection to the counterfeit metal found to have false “certificates“.

VSMPO-Avisma Corporation has initiated an investigation into the emergence in the market of counterfeit metal and false "certificates".

Press office of VSMPO-Avisma informed RusBusinessNews that the Corporation is involved in the ongoing investigation, at the request of the Prosecutor’s office, as the expert on this problem and is performing inspection of the quality certificates authenticity as inquired by the Prosecutor's office of the Russian Federation. The majority of the "certificates" which are counterfeit appear to be issued by intermediary firms for the material of unknown origin for the purpose of covering by false "certificate" of true origin and quality of products.

All products under VSMPO’s brand are delivered only within contractual obligations, are made in full accordance with all approved production practices, and are accompanied by original certificates of conformity.

VSMPO-Avisma Corporation is the world's largest producer of titanium, having a complete production cycle: from processing of raw materials to release of finished products with high level of machining. The Corporation supplies products to the markets of 50 countries, is deeply integrated into the world aerospace industry and is a strategic supplier for many companies. The number of employees is 20 000 people.