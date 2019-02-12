Ural Airlines Transports More Than 600 Thousand Passengers

12.02.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In January of 2019, Ural Airlines transported 604,072 people (+7% from last year), of which 286,823 people to international destinations.

The airline informed RusBusinessNews that the company’s airliners completed 4,423 flights (+4%) for the month of January, 2,122 of which were abroad. Passenger traffic exceeded 1.48 billion passenger kilometers, which is 9% more than the same figure for 2018.

Ural Airlines also announced new flights for its summer schedule, Moscow–Mumbai and Zhukovsky–Prague

Ural Airlines ranks among one of the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. The company transported 9,000,579 passengers for the preceding year. Its flight geography spans more than 200 destinations, which are serviced by 47 liners from the European Concern Airbus (24 A320s, 16 A321s and 7 A319s).