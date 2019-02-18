|
|
|
Russian Copper Company Presented Best Practices at the Russian Investment Forum Sochi 2019
18.02.2019 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
The Russian Copper Company (RCC, JSC) is taking part in the Russian Investment Forum Sochi 2019. The RCC stand presented its success stories in using the best available technologies when creating new mining production facilities (Tominsky GOK) and updating existing metallurgical enterprises (the Karabashmed plant).
Press service for the Russian Copper Company has informed RusBusinessNews that multibillion-ruble investments in the development of modern production made it possible to eradicate the harm from the twentieth century in the Chelyabinsk region during the lifetime of the Karabash Copper-Smelting Plant and the Korkinsky Coal Mine.
As part of the business track of the forum, RCC presented its experience with effective investments in the social sector of the territories where the company has a presence. In 2018, more than 2.2 billion rubles were spent on constructing and repairing social facilities, developing infrastructure, and managing cultural, educational and athletic projects for children and youth.
