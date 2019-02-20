|
VSMPO-Avisma Best Practices to Be Presented in Sochi and Nantes
20.02.2019 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
On April 17-20, representatives from the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation will leave for the annual "Titan in the CIS" forum in Sochi.
The next World Titanium Conference, which occurs every four years, is being held in Nantes, France in June. Press service for the corporation informed RusBusinessNews that VSMPO-Avisma experts will speak about new trends and technologies for processing titanium and titanium alloys.
