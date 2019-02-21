Ural Airlines Is Preparing Flights from Moscow to Bordeaux and Montpellier 21.02.2019 — News

MOSCOW Ural Airlines is opening two new direct flights to the French cities of Bordeaux and Montpellier from the Moscow airport, Domodedovo. The airline informed RusBusinessNews that departures for Bordeaux every Monday, Thursday and Saturday are to begin on June 1. Flights to Montpellier will begin on June 2 and occur on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Prices for these trips will begin from 4,573 rubles for a one-way ticket at the "baggage-free" rate. Tickets can be purchased at the official website www.uralairlines.com , the Ural Airlines mobile application, by telephone at 8-800-7700-262 and at booking offices. Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. In 2018, the company transported 9,000,579 passengers (+13% from 2017). Ural Airlines' fleet consists of 47 aircraft from the European concern Airbus (24 A320, 16 A321 and 7 A319). They fly to more than 200 destinations.