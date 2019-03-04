KMEZ Improves Its Copper Cathodes

04.03.2019 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Before the end of April 2019, the copper electrolysis shop of the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (a part of the Russian Copper Company) will switch completely from titanium dies to stainless steel.

Press service for the RCC has informed RusBusinessNews that it had already purchased the first 9 thousand stainless steel dies in 2015. The plan to fully upgrade the production equipment included a phased acquisition of another 9 thousand stainless steel dies over the course of the next three years and the shop's final transition to operation on a single Outotec cathode-stripping machine.

15 million rubles have been allocated for the final die replacement stage. This update will improve the quality of the plant's copper cathodes and conserve energy.