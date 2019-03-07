VSMPO-Avisma Corporation Profits Increase by 40%

07.03.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

For 2018, revenue for the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, PJSC rose by 23%, up to 89.069 billion rubles. Profits from sales grew by 40%, up to 31.847 billion rubles.

Sales of titanium products, in physical terms, reached 33.7 thousand tons (+17%). At the same time, the company’s net profits dropped to 18.789 billion rubles (-2%) due to an overestimation in foreign currency balance sheets. This same factor also had an effect on the EBITDA, reducing it by 989 million rubles (-1.4%).