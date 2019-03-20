KMEZ Receives New Equipment for the Foil Shop

20.03.2019 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (member of the Russian Copper Company Group) received its first piece of equipment for the copper foil electrolysis shop that is under construction. Four imported heat exchangers will be put into place during the first stage of production of "raw" foil.

Two electrolyzers and two drum cathodes should arrive at KMEZ in the second quarter, according to information provided to RusBusinessNews by the RCC.

The new copper foil electrolysis shop at KMEZ will produce 9-105 micron foil for use in printed circuit boards of all complexity classes. The enterprise will become the first in Russia to produce copper electrolytic foil with these parameters and is expected to completely cover the country's demand for this product.