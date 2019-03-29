Embraer Names VSMPO-Avisma Best Supplier of the Year for the Fourth Time

29.03.2019 — News

The Brazilian company Embraer has declared the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation "The Best Supplier of 2018". This honor was awarded for the fourth time for the company’s "timely deliveries, high quality products in the appropriate packaging, hassle-free customs clearance and its flexibility in cooperation."

VSMPO-Avisma reported to RusBusinessNews that the corporation’s German subsidiary, headed by Catherine Peltier, plays an important role in its cooperation with the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer. Titan is sent to Brazil as assembled units produced in Europe.

Since 2000, VSMPO-Avisma has been supplying Embraer with plates, sheets, rods, billets, and a wide range of small forging and stamping products for wings and chassis.