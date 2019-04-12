Ural Airlines Gained 9% in Passenger Turnover

12.04.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In Q1 2019, Ural Airlines transferred 1,781,082 passengers (+8% against the previous year). Almost a half of them — 840,521 — were international-route travelers. In total from January to March, 12,806 flights (+5%) were completed, including 6,056 international. The passenger turnover increased by 9% and exceeded the value of 4.38 billion of passenger-kilometers.

As RusBusinessNews were informed by the press service of Ural Airlines, 662,991 passengers (+9%) used the company services in March. 320,587 passengers were served on international routes. Within the month, carrier liners completed 4,663 flights (+5%), including 2,240 international.

Ural Airlines is among top-rank Russian airlines in terms of traffic volume. According to 2018 results, it served 9,000,579 passengers (+13% against 2017). The flight geography comprises more than 200 routes, on which 45 planes of Airbus European consortium currently operate (24 A320, 16 A321 and 5 A319).