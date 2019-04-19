VSMPO-Avisma Investments in Production Exceed 13 Billion Rubles

19.04.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In 2019, the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation is investing in more than 13 billion rubles into its production inventory.

Roughly 2 billion rubles will go toward upgrading its melting capacity and 3.2 billion toward expanding sheet rolling production. Investments in the forging and stamping system equal 1 billion rubles.

VSMPO informed RusBusinessNews that a new laser flash cutting area is set to launch by the end of the year, which will cost more than 100 million rubles.

Around 500 million will go toward the corporation’s research and control testing divisions and 800 million is slated for upgrading and expanding the service and support departments.

Large sums will go to implementing Avisma’s major energy projects.