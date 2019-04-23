RCC Presents a Deposit Development Project in the Khabarovsk Territory

23.04.2019 — News

KHABAROVSK TERRITORY

The Russian Copper Company has presented a project to the administration of Khabarovsk Territory to develop the Malmyzhsky gold and copper deposit.

RCC reported to RusBusinessNews that this is one of the largest investment projects in the Khabarovsk Territory. The declared investment amount is 115 billion rubles. At the deposit, the company is planning to build an ore refinery with a processing capacity of 35 million tons of ore annually. It has created 1,400 jobs in high-tech jobs.

A geological survey is currently underway at the Malmyzhsky deposit to assess the mineral deposit reserves and prepare for development of the production site facilities. Construction and installation are planned to begin in 2020, and production is scheduled to launch in 2022.

The Malmyzhsky gold and copper deposit opened in 2006 in the Nanaysky area of the Khabarovsk Territory. Its balanced reserves are estimated at 5,156 million tons of copper and 278 tons of gold. The average copper content in ore is 0.41% and gold content is 0.22 grams per ton.

In 2018, the Russian Copper Company Group acquired an operator for the Malmyzhsky project, Amur Minerals LLC.